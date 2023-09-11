NBA player accused of assaulting girlfriend at NYC hotel: sources
The 23-year-old is facing charges of assault and strangulation.
The 23-year-old is facing charges of assault and strangulation.
The assault reportedly left his girlfriend in the hospital while Porter remained in police custody Monday afternoon.
If you're looking for the best backpack for college, this one checks all the boxes. It's under $30, has a bunch of compartments, padded straps and more.
Paul Pogba's return to Juventus isn't going very well.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
NBA teams could face fines over $1 million for repeated violations if the new load management policy is approved.
Whether you are constantly on campus or always on-the-go, a portable charger is a must-have. The post The 5 best portable power banks that are so small, they fit in the palm of your hand appeared first on In The Know.
Here's a list of the best gaming laptops you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Amazon shoppers praise the formula for helping to hydrate dry skin and smooth fine lines. Plus, it's made in the USA!
The stock market currently has too rosy an outlook on the Fed's interest rate path, according to Oppenheimer's chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus.
An earthquake struck Morocco on Friday night killing more than 2,400 people and injuring thousands more. The 6.8 magnitude quake devastated remote villages and historic buildings in Marrakech in Morocco's deadliest earthquake in more than 60 years.
Let’s take a closer look at where the value lies Monday night, with a side and a total play.
Subaru might return to the World Rally Championship (WRC) after a long hiatus by leveraging help from partner and part-owner Toyota, according to a report.
Your iPhone is about to look a lot different with iOS 17.
With $5.5 million in new funding, Scala Biodesign is focusing these methods on a related problem: making existing or promising drugs more practical by tweaking them one (or more) molecule at at time. The founders spun the company out of research done at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Tel Aviv around predicting the 3D structure and behavior of proteins. AlphaFold and RoseTTAfold blew the doors off the field in recent years, and by combining their capabilities with other data, Scala's founders say they can accelerate one of the slowest aspects of engineering therapeutic molecules.
The actor's return to the Toronto International Film Festival was met with cheers and applause.
Coinbase said Monday that it has disabled new user sign-ups on its exchange product in India but remains committed to the country, where its operations have been in limbo for over a year. The clarification comes days after Coinbase sent emails to many customers in India in which it said it would cease exchange operations after September 25.
Tucker is accused of sexually harassing an anti-rape activist working with the football team.
Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in the US Open Final.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game.