NBA player wows 94-year-old superfan with surprise
Lili Gu's 94-year-old grandma recently discovered a love of basketball. One of her favorite NBA players took notice and sent her a surprise.
Chicago Blackhawks fans who tuned into the Winter Olympics this week may have had their ears tricked by one of the in-arena goal songs, as a tune that has accompanied the United Center goal horn for more than a decade has been played a lot during the opening week of competition.
Boston is asking a steep price in return.
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis gave his thoughts on not making the 2022 NBA All-Star game.
Black political experts say the Joe Biden administration must defend the historic pick of a Black woman for SCOTUS in an unprecedented way.
The U.S. figure skating team won a silver medal at the Winter Olympics on Monday.The big picture: The American team's best-ever Winter Games result was among many highlights on Day 3 of Olympic competition.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out of the giant slalom Monday on her first run. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images Norway's Tormod Frostad competes in the freestyle skiing men's freeski big air qualification run during the W
Although it appears to be in great condition, this 1970 Mustang Boss 302 hasn’t be fired up and driven for 25 years.
Russell Westbrook didn't play a minute of overtime.
The deal in question supercharged Boston's rebuild after their last title.
Kevin Durant: Steve, since u decided to use ESPN to push your personal agendas, im sure your minions will run with this story for you, but if u believe this is what my career is defined by then you just a flat out hater. It's gonna be hard to box ...
The Cleveland Cavaliers make a move to compete in the NBA Eastern Conference as the struggling Indiana Pacers shed a big contract.
Egregious is a good word for Young's reaction.
The message to Andrew Wiggins has been loud and clear: Shoot.
Censors appeared to step in when US-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi was attacked online. Read all the details here.
Kevin Durant fired back at a bold claim made by Stephen A. Smith on ESPN.
Golden State is on an eight-game winning streak. The Warriors are 2.5 games back of the Suns for first place in the West.
Quinton Mayo: The Washington Wizards have zeroed in on Indiana Pacers 2x All-Star Domantas Sabonis. Washington recently submitted an offer for the 25-year-old and are waiting to hear back, per source. The trade deadline is four days away. Source: ...
We now know why the Kings backed out of Ben Simmons trade talks. But Sacramento has other options on its roster if it wants to make a move by Thursday's deadline.
Word around the league is when Knicks president Leon Rose moved to strike a deal with Atlanta on Jan. 15, the head coach wasn't all-in on the move. "From my understanding, Thibs didn't want him and they did it anyway,'' said an NBA source who has ...
This is a trade that makes sense for both sides.
Here is how the Los Angeles Lakers graded from an entertaining win against the New York Knicks.