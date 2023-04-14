Before NBA playoffs, Bucks and city officials pledge more safety, security measures

Fans crowd the southern portion of the Deer District before the Milwaukee Bucks - Boston Celtics playoff game Friday, May 13, 2022 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.

Milwaukee Bucks fans celebrating in the Deer District during the NBA Playoffs will see enhanced security measures, city and team officials announced Friday.

As the Bucks playoff run kicks off Sunday afternoon at Fiserv Forum, city and team leaders are doubling down on safety. They're pledging to preventing violence like the kind that broke out last year, when a mass shooting during the semifinals injured 21 people and sent crowds of terrified fans running through the streets.

"We're all working together to make sure that what happens off the court this playoff season is safe, is fun and is memorable for everybody involved," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said at a morning press conference outside the arena.

Tipoff for Game 1 of the playoffs is 4 p.m. Sunday. The Bucks will face either the Chicago Bulls or the Miami Heat.

Community ambassadors will help monitor crowd

The city's Office of Violence Prevention is deploying about 60 young people as community ambassadors, who will be plugged into the Fiserv security system. The ambassadors will be on the lookout for suspicious activity and feed back information to security staff.

Officials also are urging fans to not leave anything behind in their vehicles, especially valuables and firearms.

Johnson said they hope this will deter "thieves who, unfortunately, break into cars and steal firearms, that then are used in criminal activity in other parts of the city."

"If you're coming downtown, follow that advice: If you can't bring it in, don't bring it at all," Johnson said.

Officials won't be capping crowd numbers in the Deer District, Bucks President Peter Feigin said. The first-round games will not be broadcast on large screens in the plaza. First round games will be shown on the large screen in the beer garden, which has been transformed into the Tanduay Tiki Hut for the playoffs.

If necessary, the Milwaukee Police Department will close down area streets, Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo said. Formolo declined to share a detailed security plan but said district commanders will be monitoring the scene closely.

"The Milwaukee Police Department will not tolerate any behavior that is disruptive or jeopardizes the safety of our community," Formolo said. He added, "I can assure you that the Milwaukee Police Department will be here as long as we're needed."

Shootings injured 21 and terrified thousands of fans

Last May, as the Bucks faced off against the Boston Celtics in the NBA semifinal playoff, a crowd of 11,000 fans gathered in the Deer District. Just as the game ended, around 9:15 p.m., gun fire broke out — sending hundreds of fans running.

By the end of the night, 21 people had been injured in three separate shootings in Milwaukee's downtown entertainment district. Of those victims, 17 were injured in a single shooting on Water Street.

“Bullets were being sprayed everywhere,” said Michael Tulsky, a student at the Milwaukee School of Engineering who witnessed the shootings from inside his apartment.

MSOE Public Safely officers investigate the scene near the corner of North Water Street and East Juneau Avenue in Milwaukee on Saturday, May 14, 2022 where seventeen people, ranging in age from 15 to 47, were shot and injured late Friday in Milwaukee's downtown bar district after the Milwaukee Bucks playoff game.

Cases against four of the five men connected to the shootings are closed, or nearing a close. On Tuesday, two more suspects pled guilty to charges stemming from the shooting.

A pattern of violence around Water Street

Throughout the pandemic, violence and reckless driving plagued the Water Street area. Those problems continue. Early Thursday morning, a 33-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting on Juneau Avenue near Water Street. No arrests have been made in relation to that incident.

The endemic violence prompted some community members to question whether downtown was still a safe place to gather.

Last year, Ald. Bob Baumann, who represents much of downtown, said he heard concerns from condominium associations about the violence on Water Street.

"I told them very frankly, based on current conditions, I don't know why last summer's violence wouldn't reoccur," Bauman said in an interview last year. "I mean, you have the same dynamics."

"The police had told me last year and I suspect it's true again — everybody has a gun," he said. "They're outgunned, by far."

In the wake of last year's mass shooting, Johnson imposed a curfew in the area and pledged a full-resourced response to the violence.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Bucks playoffs will have more security after Deer District mass shooting