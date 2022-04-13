Warriors vs. Nuggets: NBA playoff first-round X-factors
USA TODAY Sports' Cydney Henderson breaks down the first-round matchup between the Warriors and Nuggets in the Western Conference.
USA TODAY Sports' Cydney Henderson breaks down the first-round matchup between the Warriors and Nuggets in the Western Conference.
With the Golden State Warriors' playoff opener against the Denver Nuggets approaching, Steph Curry's status (left foot) is still undetermined.
‘We stand together, through thick and through thin,’ former Hollywood action star told gathering
Conservative lawyer has a new strategy for his election-fraud crusade — pushing Wisconsin Republicans to 'decertify' Biden's win
Russell Westbrook has (probably) played his final game for the Los Angeles Lakers. Where should Russ play in 22-23?
The expanded and remodeled facility opened Monday and a public open house will be May 4. Here's what to know about the facility.
Four boys and four girls from the Montgomery area were selected to compete in this summer's AHSAA North-South All-Star basketball game.
Packers wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator Jason Vrable didn’t have to deal with any major turnover with the team’s receiving corps during his first two seasons with the team, but that will change this year. Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Chiefs, so the Packers have a couple [more]
The Western Conference’s fourth-seeded Dallas Mavericks and fifth-seeded Utah Jazz meet in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Dallas won the last playoff meeting between the two teams in 2001.
Extreme temperature events are changing around the world as climate change takes effect, a new study has shown.
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers did encourage Matisse Thybulle to get vaccinated.
A new bill proposes shrinking the standard workweek to 32 hours, giving employees an extra eight hours, or a full day, of free time.
Anime brand Crunchyroll has joined forces with Lady Gaga to drop an apparel collection inspired by...
Who is the best coach of all time?
EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures has set an all-star cast for its adaptation of Chuck Klosterman’s Downtown Owl with Lily Rabe, Academy Award nominee Ed Harris , Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wittrock, Jack Dylan Grazer and August Blanco Rosenstein. Rabe will also be directing the pic with long-time collaborator Hamish Linklater, joining her as co-director. Linklater, who most recently […]
With the NBA playoffs nearing, Phoenix Suns All-Star Chris Paul's 'How I Got Here' on Bloomberg Quicktake will make its streaming debut Wednesday.
Word this week has been that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not be taking part in the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program and that’s led to questions about how things will come together for a Packers offense that’s in the midst of a major transition at wide receiver. The departures of Davante Adams and [more]
The Commercial Appeal sports staff makes their predictions on how far the Memphis Grizzlies will go in the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Alexa Pano, 17, announced on Tuesday that she was forgoing college and turning professional immediately.
From your toilet to your dishware, there are a number of household things that people often clean incorrectly. Here are some tips to fix that.
CBS Sports named the Ravens' most desired draft do-over