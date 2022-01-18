NBA referees condemn remarks by Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, call for discipline

The NBA Referees Association is calling for the NFL to discipline Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for his comments after Sunday’s playoff loss.

Prescott praised — perhaps in jest — angry fans throwing bottles and debris in the direction of NFL referees as they left the field and entered the tunnel in the wake of the Cowboys’ 23-17 playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.

The NBRA condemns the comments by Dak Prescott condoning violence against game officials. As an NFL leader, he should know better. We encourage the NFL to take action to discourage this deplorable behavior in the future. — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) January 18, 2022

“The NBRA condemns the comments by Dak Prescott condoning violence against game officials,” the group posted on Twitter. “As an NFL leader, he should know better. We encourage the NFL to take action to discourage this deplorable behavior in the future.”

At first, Prescott thought fans were throwing things at Cowboys players. When he was told the objects were directed at referees, he said “credit to them, then.”

“I mean, if they weren’t [throwing] at us and the fans felt the same way as us, and if that’s what they were doing it for, then yeah,” Prescott said. “I guess it’s why the refs took off and got out of there so fast. I think everybody was upset about the way that this thing played out.”

The NFL has yet to respond to Prescott’s comments.