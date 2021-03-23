NBA Star Kawhi Leonard Buys Pacific Palisades Estate for $17.1 Million

Andrea Park
·2 min read
Though he’ll soon have the option to bring his current contract with the Los Angeles Clippers to an end, it certainly seems as if Kawhi Leonard is in it for the long haul. The basketball star recently purchased a $17.1 million home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, Dirt reports, setting down some major roots in L.A.

The Hamptons-style home, which was completed in 2018, spans 11,815 square feet of living space across a 0.82-acre lot. It’s situated atop a high point along the hilly coastline, offering sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, and is located at the end of a long driveway behind a gated privacy wall. Its three stories include a subterranean level complete with billiards room, 10-seat home theater, and glassed-in wine room.

The house offers seven en suite bedrooms, including a particularly stunning main bedroom with multiple sitting areas and a private balcony running along its entire width. The main suite also features two huge walk-in closets with custom built-in shelving units and a double-sided bathroom that connects through a large glass-walled shower in the center. The massive living room on the floor below is similarly split, with two distinct seating areas loosely separated by a step down and a double-sided fireplace; both areas are lined with multipanel folding glass doors that create an indoor-outdoor feel. Elsewhere on the main floor are two dining areas: The more formal option is located just off the living room, while the other is positioned across a breakfast bar from the kitchen, which is centered around a light gray marble-topped island and fully equipped with professional-quality appliances.

The back of the house is lined with covered outdoor dining areas leading out to a grassy, gently sloping backyard. There’s also an uncovered sundeck jutting out over the very edge of the property, and an infinity-edge swimming pool that looks out over the ocean and is complemented by a nearby cabana with yet another covered patio area.

Leonard, who grew up in Riverside, California, is already the owner of two other SoCal properties. In 2019, he purchased a Tuscan-style estate spread across more than five acres in the San Diego suburb of Rancho Santa Fe for $13.3 million. The same year, he also snagged a $6.725 million penthouse apartment at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live, thoroughly simplifying his commute to the Staples Center across the street.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

