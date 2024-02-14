NBA All-Star performer Babyface has his own stretch of highway. Why Indiana loves him

The 13-time Grammy award winner Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds will be singing the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18 in Indianapolis, his hometown.

Here's everything to know about his ties to the Hoosier state.

Babyface was born in Indiana

On April 10, 1959 Kenneth Brian Edmonds was born in Indianapolis to Marvin and Barbara Edmonds.

He attended high school in Indianapolis

Edmonds went to North Central High School. While a student there, he coped with the loss of his father, who died of lung cancer while he was in middle school, through songwriting.

Edmonds receieved an honorary doctorate from IU

Even though he never went to college, due to his successful career in the music industry he received an honorary doctorate from IU in 2018.

“So to be here today to get an honorary doctorate,” he said from the stage of the IU Auditorium in Bloomington, “you know it’s humbling, it’s an amazing feeling, and I just can’t help but think of my mom and how proud she would be.”

Artist, producer, songwriter and musician Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, left, shakes hands Thursday with IU President Michael McRobbie after receiving an honorary degree from Indiana University.

There's a stretch of I-65 named after him

In 1999 a 17-mile stretch of I-65 was named after Edmonds. According to IndyStar reporting at the time, Edmonds gave $110,000 to programs which foster the artistic interests of Indiana children during the dedication ceremony.

Edmonds said he was honored at the time, but wasn’t sure if his name would work as traffic helicopter jargon. “Just being honest, ‘15 minutes backed up on the Kenneth Babyface Edmonds’ just doesn’t have that ring to me,’” he joked.

Former Herald-Times reporter Michael Reschke and former IndyStar Pulliam Fellow Serena Puang contributed to this report.

