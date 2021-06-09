NBA Star, Utah Community Help Give Filipino Food Truck Vandalized With Racist Graffiti a Makeover

A Filipino and Asian fusion food truck in Utah that was vandalized with racist graffiti over the weekend has been redesigned with the help of the local community and NBA star Jordan Clarkson.



About the attack: Yum Yum Food Truck owner Ben Pierce found racist insults covering one side of his food truck in the city of Layton on Sunday, according to WTKR News 3.



Among the offensive messages were the words "Leave our country," which Pierce -- who considers the U.S. as his home -- says hurt him the most.

Pierce operates the truck with his 21-year-old son, Brevin. The father and son duo are "passionate about sharing Filipino food with the community.

Yum Yum Food Truck was allegedly targeted last year when its generator was stolen. A bigger generator, which was purchased to replace the old one, was stolen two days later.

Layton City Police Department is now investigating the recent vandalism.



A community responds: Friends Dustin Robinson and Mindy Eldredge organized a GoFundMe campaign for the victims while several businesses offered their services to help give Yum Yum Food Truck a makeover, according to ABC Action News.



"I think the biggest part is just knowing that they're loved, just knowing that the community's rallied around them," Robinson said.

Pierce said he feels blessed by the outpour of support from members of the local community, whom he called “angels."

In an update on Yum Yum Food Truck's Facebook page, the owners posted an image of their completely repainted truck with a message thanking "Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson and Dan from Identity graphics for the new look."

They plan on bringing their truck to the Philippine Independence Day celebration at Jordan Park in Salt Lake City this Saturday.

































View this post on Instagram















































A post shared by World Famous Yum Yum Foodtruck (@yumyum_foodtruck)











NextShark has reached out to the owners of Yum Yum Foodtruck for further comment.



Featured Image via World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck

