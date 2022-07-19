NBA Superstar James Harden Launches J-HARDEN Wine Through Equity Partnership with Accolade Wines

Harden aims to make wine more accessible through the release of his first label this September

NBA superstar James Harden announced that he has teamed up with Accolade Wines to release his first signature wine collection, J-HARDEN. The equity partnership is centered around a mission to make quality wine more accessible to all consumers.

Available in a California Cabernet Sauvignon and a California Red Blend, customers can register for first release access to J-HARDEN at www.j-hardenwines.com. It is scheduled to be available to purchase online and through leading retailers across the United States beginning Sept. 1, 2022. Distributors include Vivino, Go Puff, Bevmo, and HEB. The recommended retail price is $16.99.

“My entrance into the wine game is much bigger than just having my own label,” said Harden. “I have always seen the wine industry as a closed-door environment. Through my partnership with Accolade and the release of J-HARDEN, my goal is to make a high-quality product that can be enjoyed by the masses at a reasonable price. If you’re new to wine or an experienced enthusiast, I believe you’ll love this wine as much as I do.”

Harden’s involvement in the J-HARDEN label goes far beyond an equity stake. Combining his love for fashion, art, style, and wine, Harden worked closely with the Accolade team to offer his input on the taste, look, and feel that match his personality. Harden added that his wine will be “smooth, full-bodied, and jammy.”

“We share James’ passion for making the wine industry more accessible to the masses,” said Enrique Morgan, Accolade’s Managing Director of the Americas. “James brings so much positive energy and a high level of enthusiasm to this partnership that will be felt by anyone who picks up a bottle of J-HARDEN starting in September. We’re thrilled to be part of the same team.”

Harden and his team will also have a role in the wine’s creative direction, design, and style. J-HARDEN’s label will include the likeness of Harden’s iconic beard with bright colors and a floral design inside a silhouette of Harden’s face. As a 10-time NBA All-Star and third-leading three-point scorer in NBA history, Harden plans to share his personal wine journey with fans on his social media accounts and introduce J-HARDEN to retailers and shoppers worldwide.

The J-HARDEN label is a collaboration with Jam Shed, a popular global brand within the Accolade Wine portfolio. Jam Shed is the second fastest growing wine brand in the U.K., according to Neilsen Scantrack.

About Accolade Wines

Headquartered in Australia, Accolade Wines draws on a proud heritage, with Houghton established in 1836 and the first grapes crushed at Hardys winery in 1857, to become a world-leading provider of luxury, premium, mainstream, and commercial wines. With three of the top 10 wine brands in the UK and two of the top 10 in Australia, Accolade’s rich and diverse portfolio is made up of distinguished wine brands including Hardys, St Hallett, Petaluma, Houghton, Grant Burge and Banrock Station and modern wine brands such as House of Arras, Echo Falls, Madam Sass and Jam Shed shaking up the global landscape.

Accolade is a fully integrated business, managing the entire supply chain from grape to glass. With more than 1400 employees in over 40 countries around the world, Accolade delivers approximately 276 million litres of wine to 130 countries every year.

