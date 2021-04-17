NBA Top Shot Firm Dapper Labs Raising Funds at $7.5B+ Valuation: Report

Just a few weeks after after raising funds at a reported $2.6 billion valuation, Dapper Labs, responsible for the high-flying digital collectibles platform NBA Top Shot, is raising more money but is now being valued at more than $7.5 billion , according to The Information.

Citing a person with direct knowledge of the talks, the report said the new round is being led by Coatue Management, which led the previous round. Coatue is led by billionaire investor Philippe Laffont.

Three-year old Dapper’s value is exploding along with the demand for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Andreessen Horowitz, one of the backers of Coinbase, is a backer of Dapper, the report noted.

Related Stories