This NBA VP left her job to start a baby food company; how is she doing?

Saskia Sorrosa hatched a business plan for a new product during a six-month maternity leave from her job as a vice president of marketing for the National Basketball Association.

As a working mom with another child at home, she was experienced in cooking large batches of homemade baby food on the weekend and freezing them for use during the week.

This was in 2015 and Sorrosa noticed that there was no commercial product available that didn't mix vegetables with some fruit to make it sweet. Instead, she made her own.

And just like that, a business was born.

Sorrosa is CEO of Fresh Bellies, an organic baby food startup whose snacks and meals are now sold at more than 2,500 stores throughout the country, including Walmart, Kroger and Whole Foods.

Saskia Sorrosa, founder of Fresh Bellies, a baby food company focusing on ingredients like herbs and spices, and savory foods, with her product at Balducci's in Scarsdale March 12, 2020.The Scarsdale resident's products are now sold nationwide at stores like Whole Foods and Walmart. More

“Walking down the grocery store aisles and realizing everything that was on the shelf had sugar, that's what got me first interested in this whole space,” she said. “Even the flavors that were marketed as vegetable … they all had fruits as the first three ingredients.”

So in 2015, the company became the first to offer vegetables for babies seasoned with herbs and spices, without added fruit sugars. Offerings include savory blends such as broccoli with Swiss chard and garlic, cauliflower with bell pepper, golden beets with thyme and flavorful sweet ones such as pears with ginger and apple and blueberry with mint.

Customers ate it up.

From selling a couple of hundred jars at local farmer’s markets per week in 2015, Fresh Bellies produced just under 500,000 jars and 200,000 snacks last year.

Why shouldn't babies eat kale?

Sorrosa grew up in Ecuador eating savory food at a young age.

“I was eating spicy food with onions and bold seasoning since I was an infant and I eat everything today,” she said. “I never had an issue with food.”

Growing up, Sorrosa spent her weekends on a banana farm where her father, who worked in the banana export business, would host impromptu lunches for 50 people.

“He was passionate about food,” she said. “I was the youngest of five and so I was the one who was with him the most in the kitchen and learning what he was making.”

At 17, Sorrosa moved from Ecuador to attend George Washington University in Washington, D.C. After graduation, she spent five years at Burson-Marsteller, the public relations and communications firm, before joining the NBA in 2004, where she rose through the ranks to become a vice president of marketing.