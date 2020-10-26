NBA YoungBoy investigated for allegedly assaulting, pistol whipping Texas man

The young rap star has had a lot of run-ins with the law.

Rap star NBA YoungBoy is in trouble with the law, again.

The 21-year-old rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, is being investigated for allegedly beating a man in a studio in Katy, Texas. According to a spokesperson from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office who spoke with TMZ, on Oct. 5, a man and his girlfriend went to a studio to work with NBA YoungBoy when security told them no women were allowed.

Read More: NBA Youngboy arrested with 15 others on gun, drug charges in Louisiana

The girlfriend left and that is when the man says he was attacked in the parking garage by the rapper’s crew. He says they put a bag over his head and proceeded to jump him, then eventually pistol-whipped him. He says once the bag over his head was removed he got a glimpse of the rapper and saw a body bag and was told it was for him.

He then says he heard NBA YoungBoy call his manager to alert him that they had the man but the manager instructed him to let him go because he had just beat a case.

The unidentified man was eventually taken back to his home, then his girlfriend and mother took him to the hospital. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

NBA YoungBoy has a history of run-ins with the police. TheGrio reported back in September the rapper was arrested in a raid at a video shoot along with 15 others. At the time of his arrest, he was found with $47K in his pocket and was accused of being gang-affiliated and operating a drug ring in Louisiana.

NBA Youngboy was arrested earlier this year in Louisiana. (Credit: East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office)

This time around, the rapper has not yet been arrested but remains under investigation.

After his arrest in September, his attorney released a statement.

Read More: Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya arrested for allegedly stabbing NBA Youngboy’s baby’s mother

“It is important to remember that when someone is arrested for a crime it does not mean they are guilty of anything,” his attorney James P. Manasseh said in the statement.

Story continues

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post NBA YoungBoy investigated for allegedly assaulting, pistol whipping Texas man appeared first on TheGrio.