NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 11th Child At 23

NBA YoungBoy’s legacy isn’t just cemented in music, but rather a brood of children he has welcomed over the past seven years.

Asian Instagram model Drew Valentina recently gave birth, adding to YoungBoy’s growing family with eight different baby mothers AceShowbiz reported. This includes his current wife, Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes, who he privately married at the beginning of the year. The couple shares a 7-month-old son Klemenza and a 2-year-old daughter Alice.

Despite being identified by perceptive fans, neither Valentina nor YoungBoy has yet to confirm reports. Rather, the 23-year-old MC is gearing up for his new album drop, Don’t Try This at Home, set to release later this year. Earlier this month, he released “WTF” featuring Nicki Minaj.

Reports circulated at the end of last year that the Baton Rouge native was expecting another child. The Instagram model furthered speculation when she posted a selfie showing off her baby bump.

“Thank [you] for choosing me to be your mommy,” she wrote.

While the facts around the baby’s name and gender are still murky, Valentina’s latest Instagram posts show she no longer has a baby bump, leading observant fans to believe the baby has arrived. An Instagram fan page dedicated to the “Outside Today” hitmaker announced Valentina allegedly gave birth to a boy.

Twitter reacted accordingly, with some comparing NBA YoungBoy as competition to the notorious father of 12, Nick Cannon.

Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, known professionally as YoungBoy Never Broke Again (NBA Youngboy), is currently on house arrest in Salt Lake City, Utah. Since his release from prison, YoungBoy has converted to Mormonism and even plans to be baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ the Latter-day Saints.

The artist is likely busy on diaper duty, but there is no question that the hip-hop rapper is making a name for himself in the rap game. He is one of those unseen stars, with talent that has him outperforming some of today’s biggest artists, even in the pop music space.

According to The New Yorker, YoungBoy brought in nearly as much streaming revenue as Taylor Swift did in 2020. He was in jail when Sincerely, Kentrell dethroned Drake from the Billboard 200 back in 2021. It’s because of this that he has also developed a cult-like following.

Although the father of 11 remains on house arrest, he plans to host an album release party in Los Angeles later this year. You can’t say he doesn’t know how to make headlines, but hopefully, the next time it will be about his music, not another kid.