NBC 26 sports team discusses the Packers season-ending 24-21 loss to the 49ers.
Anders Carlson's miss. Christian McCaffrey's touchdown. Jordan Love's interception. Another Packers season ends in heartbreak.
Anders Carlson's miss. Christian McCaffrey's touchdown. Jordan Love's interception. Another Packers season ends in heartbreak.
The 49ers narrowly avoided a major upset loss to the Packers.
Green Bay goes up big, hangs on late to defeat Panthers, 33-30
The Packers and 49ers were in a tight game deep into the fourth quarter.
Kyle Shanahan's timeout usage before halftime was odd.
The 49ers saw one of their key players leave the game on Saturday night.
“It would be inappropriate if I said it right now,” Jackson said about his apparent profanity-laced moment that inspired the team.
Seven months after Amanda Nunes' retirement, the UFC has a new women's bantamweight champion.
Winner by murky decision.
The former Dayton coach took drifting to a new level.
The game resumed after approximately 10 minutes with Maignan back in net for AC Milan.
It's not every day that college basketball gives fans two thrilling buzzer beaters in less than a 20-minute span.
These toasty socks might make you want winter to last a little bit longer.
It's Joey's turn to find love. Here's how to watch 'The Bachelor' Season 28.
NASA says it has lost contact with its Ingenuity helicopter after a flight on Thursday. Ingenuity performed its 72nd flight on January 18 and reached a height of 40 feet, but went silent on its way down. The space is working to reestablish communications.
Also on mega markdown: Yahoo reader faves like the Emeril Lagasse air fryer for under $80 and a Shark vac for over $100 off.
This week's TMA focuses on some big tech launches. First, Samsung started 2024 early with its flagship smartphone series. Sure, they look like last year's phones again, but that's offset with a barrage of AI tricks and features that you can't find on any other smartphone. And isn't that the point of getting a new phone?
Already dreading starting the car on winter mornings? Stay toasty with this Amazon bestseller.
The American Rescue plan exempted student loan forgiveness from taxes through 2025, but not all states followed suit.
With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.
With this TikTok-famous gadget, there's no straining, just neat-as-a-pin bedding.