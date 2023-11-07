NBC News Exit Poll in Ohio: Our methodology

The NBC News Exit Poll was conducted with voters as they left polling places across Ohio on Election Day.

To account for the high number of early and absentee voters and to ensure a sample that represents the ways Americans cast their ballots, the exit poll also includes extensive interviews with in-person early voters at 80 voting centers across the state, as well as a telephone survey to capture the estimated 25% of Ohio voters who cast an absentee ballot.

The Ohio exit poll will include about 3,600 voters in all: approximately 2,800 Election Day voters and 800 early voters.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com