An NBC reporter's young son adorably wandered onto set during her live broadcast

NBC News' national security and Pentagon correspondent Courtney Kube was able to sneak a little extra family time in while she was live on air Wednesday.

Kube was in studio reporting on the Turkish military offensive in northern Syria, when her young son, who was visiting the studio, popped up behind her and stole the spotlight. Kube couldn't help but crack a smile as the camera cut to a graphic. She handled the rest of the report like a pro, too, diving right back into a detailed explanation of what's going on in Syria.





Kube's colleagues had nothing but praise for her, and how she handled what turned out to be a sweet moment.







