NBC rules analyst said officials made mistakes on two Chiefs penalties Sunday night

The Chiefs came out blazing Sunday night, rolling to a 17-point lead in the first quarter.

But the Jets responded with a counter punch, and their rally began in an unusual manner. The Chiefs had the ball deep in their own territory early in the second quarter when right tackle Jawaan Taylor was flagged for a facemask penalty in the end zone.

That was a safety, and it gave the Jets their first points of the game.

But here’s the thing: NBC Sports rules analyst Terry McAuley said the game officials got the call wrong. McAuley noted it would be a safety if Taylor first grabbed the facemask in the end zone.

McAuley said that wasn’t the case as the penalty first occurred in the field of play.

Do you agree with the safety call here?? #KCvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/lcY4jVkHqM — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) October 2, 2023

Mistake No. 2

It was a 17-5 game later in the second quarter and the Jets had a first-and-15 play from Jets 46-yard line. New York quarterback Zach Wilson threw a 2-yard pass to Breece Hall, who was tackled by Derrick Nnadi.

It was a nice play by Nnadi, but he was penalized for a horse-collar tackle.

Once again, McAuley said the officials got the call wrong, noting this wasn’t a penalty. Here’s the video, again from X user Rate The Refs App.

Refs with the bad horse collar tackle call #KCvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/UmIMYW7kE1 — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) October 2, 2023

That drive ended with a touchdown for the Jets.

Did Chiefs catch a break?

Many social-media users thought the Chiefs benefited from a defensive-holding call on the Jets’ Sauce Gardner in the fourth quarter but McAuley wasn’t asked for his opinion on the call.

That wiped out a Jets interception. What do you think? Here is the play.

Here’s why Sauce was called for holding pic.twitter.com/NUKgeYATRp — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 2, 2023