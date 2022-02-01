NBC Washington anchor charged with DUI, six misdemeanors following crash





Longtime local Washington, D.C., broadcaster Leon Harris was arrested and has been charged with multiple misdemeanors following a crash in Maryland over the weekend, according to a new report.

Leon Harris, currently an anchor at NBC4 Washington, was arrested following a crash Saturday night in Montgomery County, the station reported.

Police said Harris was driving along Bradley Boulevard near River Road when his vehicle rear-ended another car and that car then collided with a third car, NBC4 reported.

Nobody was seriously hurt as a result of the crash, police said, but noted that when they arrived, Harris tried to leave the scene. Harris failed a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test determined his blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit, according to the outlet.

WTOP, a news partner of NBC4 Washington, reported on Tuesday that Harris has been charged with six misdemeanors in connection with the incident, including driving under the influence, attempting to elude police, driving while impaired by alcohol, attempting to drive while impaired and two charges of failing to stay on the scene of an accident.

Court records show Harris was previously charged for DUI in 2013, WTOP reported.

NBC4 Washington said Harris will not appear on-air as an investigation into the incident continues.