NBC5 Play of the Week (Jan. 1st thru Jan. 4th)
No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas face off in a powerhouse clash at the Sugar Bowl.
How we remember the Dolphins' season will be determined on Sunday night.
From fumbles to rumbles, here are the five plays that defined this year's Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl.
The Ravens are locked into the No. 1 seed, but the result against the Steelers matters in the AFC playoff race. And rest has backfired before for the Baltimore.
A penalty, if called, would have given Alabama a first down.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Franco was reportedly detained after meeting with prosecutors in Santo Domingo.
Michigan will be playing for a national title.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
It's time for the Sugar Bowl game. Here's how to watch Washington and Texas face-off tonight.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
The 49ers stole the No. 1 seed in the NFC away from the Eagles on Sunday.
Week 17, like 2023 and the fantasy football season, is in the books. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski run it back one last time for our final Sunday night recap pod of the season. The two provide their instant fantasy analysis on every game over this title weekend and attempt to draw the first major conclusions of the 2023 fantasy football season.
Dalton Del Don recaps all of Sunday's fantasy football action, headlining the players who dominated in Week 17 (and those who didn't).
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon puts a bow on Sunday's Week 17 action, highlighting the signal and ignoring the noise.
The Packers have to beat the Bears next week to make it into the playoffs.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap an absolutely bonkers Week 17 of NFL action. The dynamic duo start off by highlighting some of the more intriguing games from the weekend, including the massive officiating blunder on Saturday night that potentially decided the NFC East in favor of the Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens' dominating victory over the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles' tragic meltdown at the end of this season culminating in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The duo also address David Tepper throwing a drink on a Jacksonville Jaguars fan during the Carolina Panthers' loss, and Fitz and Frank discuss what's a suitable punishment for an NFL owner – who should be held to an even higher standard than players and coaches. Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate, as they go back and forth on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mason Rudolph impressing, the Chicago Bears and what to do with Justin Fields, the Denver Broncos' first game without Russell Wilson and much more.