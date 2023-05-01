NBC's Chuck Todd clashes with Vivek Ramaswamy on gender: 'Are you scientist?'

WFTX - Fort Myers Scripps

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Tampa has confirmed one tornado has touched down in Charlotte County. The NWS says the tornado occurred between 6:30-7 a.m. Sunday morning. The tornado touched down along Bermont Road on State Road 74 and damaged at least one structure. The NWS says they will publish an EF rating tomorrow. This is one of 16 tornado warnings today alone. This includes eight in southwest Florida. This will mark the first local tornado of 2023.