NBC's Chuck Todd was flabbergasted by a Republican senator's claim that the former Ukrainian president worked for Hillary Clinton

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) came under fire last week for touting a baseless theory that Ukraine was behind the hacking of the Democratic National Committee's server in 2016. He eventually walked it back, he said, because he was "wrong." But despite Kennedy's apparent change of heart, the senator still doesn't seem quite ready to let go of every Ukraine-based theory.

He told host Chuck Todd during a Sunday appearance on NBC's Meet the Press, without evidence, that former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko "actively worked" for Hillary Clinton, President Trump's opponent in the 2016 general election.

Todd was incredulous and went on to ask if Kennedy had been duped. "You have done exactly what the Russian operation is trying to get American politicians to do," Todd said.

Kennedy, unsurprisingly, does not think he's been duped, telling Todd to "read the articles."









WATCH: @chucktodd asks @SenJohnKennedy if he is "at all concerned that he has been duped" into believing that former Ukraine president worked for the Clinton campaign in 2016 #MTP #IfItsSunday@SenJohnKennedy: "No, just read the articles." pic.twitter.com/YzIuAgzTNP — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 1, 2019

