NBC's Today Show Walking Challenge coming to Greenville this week. How to watch on TV.

NBC's TODAY Show Walking Challenge is coming to downtown Greenville this week.

It will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at a location to be revealed Tuesday night to participants who signed up for the event. Discover South Carolina, Hilton Head Health, and VisitGreenvilleSC are sponsoring the event.

The event will "...celebrate the finish line of the February Start TODAY Walking Challenge! The theme for the February challenge is balance," according to Brian Oxenhandler at NBC. "The live segment will take place simultaneously in both Greenville, South Carolina and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina."

Beth Brotherton with the City of Greenville did not have further information to provide regarding the event.

How to watch Walking Challenge on TV

The TODAY Show announced the trip to South Carolina on a segment on Feb. 1.

"February challenge on the road," Roker said as a photo of River Place, the Eugenia Duke Bridge and the Reedy River in Greenville appeared on the screen.

"The one and only South Carolina," Roker continued in the segment. "We are inviting all of our Start TODAY walkers to join us there live on the air."

TODAY Show fitness contributor Stephanie Mansour said, "You can join us in Greenville or Hilton Head on Feb. 28."

"Mountains or the beach?" Roker added.

On the show, they announced that Roker would be in Hilton Head and Mansour would be in Greenville.

Co-anchor Craig Melvin, who is a native of South Carolina and a graduate of Wofford College in Spartanburg, cheered.

Roker said Melvin would be coming. "I'm going to try," Melvin said.

Two live segments will air between 8 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. on NBC affiliate WYFF-News 4.

Nina Tran covers trending topics. Reach her via email at ntran@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: NBC's Today Show Walking Challenge coming to Greenville this week.