NBCU Boss Says Upcoming Streaming Service Will Better Monetize Its Own Shows

NBCUniversal's upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service will "monetize viewership better" for parent company Comcast, executives said Wednesday on an earnings conference call. Housing content on their own service, which Brian Roberts and Steve Burke plan to launch in the first half of 2020, is "financially more attractive" for shareholders, the two said several times during a media analyst Q&A portion of the call. "We do feel we under-monetize — significantly — on the internet," Burke explained of his content's take in the current ecosystem, in which they sell owned content to other platforms. "We under-monetize on free platforms and we also under-monetize on SVOD platforms." "In terms of content and taking things that are currently licensed elsewhere and moving them to [our] platform, I think it is going to be very positive for us financially, because in effect, we're going to be a brand new buyer," Burke said. They'll still sell to others, he promised. NBCU's upcoming streaming service will include a "light ad load," Burke and Roberts said, fulfilling a "huge demand for interactive digital advertising." The unnamed service, which will be led by Bonnie Hammer, will offer current and prior seasons of NBCU-owned shows, as well as original programming. It will be available for free to 54 million pay cable subscribers, as well as Sky subscribers in the U.K. In the U.S., that means it'll be free of charge for about 80 percent of households. The service will be available to the remaining homes for a fee that is "comparable" to others in the SVOD business, Comcast and NBC's brass said.

