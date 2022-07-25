NBCUniversal Announces $3.475 Million in Project Innovation Grants to 90 Non-Profits

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Comcast Corporation

Presented by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal that is home to NBC/Telemundo owned stations, Project Innovation celebrates forward-thinking organizations that are uplifting diverse communities. This year, 90 non-profit organizations located in 11 U.S. markets will receive a total of $3.475 million in funding to support their innovative programming.

The winners include non-profits that serve communities in the San Francisco Bay Area; Boston; Chicago; Hartford, CT; Dallas-Fort Worth; New York; Philadelphia; San Diego; Southern California; Miami-Fort Lauderdale; and Washington, D.C. areas.

Eligible non-profits were selected for funding in four grant categories including Community Engagement, Culture of Inclusion, Next Generation Storytellers and Youth Education & Empowerment.

Since 2018, the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and NBC/Telemundo owned stations have presented a total of $14.3 million in Project Innovation grants to 389 nonprofits.

View the list of all 2022 Project Innovation winners.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Comcast Corporation on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/nbcuniversal-announces-3-475-million-in-project-innovation-grants-to-90-non-profits-387811709

