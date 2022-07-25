NBCUniversal Announces $3.475 Million in Project Innovation Grants to 90 Non-Profits

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Comcast Corporation

Presented by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal that is home to NBC/Telemundo owned stations, Project Innovation celebrates forward-thinking organizations that are uplifting diverse communities. This year, 90 non-profit organizations located in 11 U.S. markets will receive a total of $3.475 million in funding to support their innovative programming.

The winners include non-profits that serve communities in the San Francisco Bay Area; Boston; Chicago; Hartford, CT; Dallas-Fort Worth; New York; Philadelphia; San Diego; Southern California; Miami-Fort Lauderdale; and Washington, D.C. areas.

Eligible non-profits were selected for funding in four grant categories including Community Engagement, Culture of Inclusion, Next Generation Storytellers and Youth Education & Empowerment.

Since 2018, the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and NBC/Telemundo owned stations have presented a total of $14.3 million in Project Innovation grants to 389 nonprofits.

