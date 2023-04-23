NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell is stepping down following an 'inappropriate relationship' with a colleague

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell is stepping down immediately. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell is leaving the company over an inappropriate relationship with an employee.

The company announced the result of an investigation into a complaint of inappropriate conduct Sunday.

Shell has been with the company for nearly two decades.

The CEO of NBCUniversal, Jeff Shell, is stepping down immediately following an investigation into a complaint of inappropriate conduct, Comcast announced Sunday.

"Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal," Shell said in a two-paragraph statement.

"I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege."

No immediate successor was announced in the release. The Wall Street Journal and CNBC reported that Shell's direct reports will be managed by Comcast president Mike Cavanagh until a replacement is named.

In a statement sent to NBCUniversal staff, Cavanagh and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said they were "disappointed" to share this news with you, CNBC reported.

"We built this company on a culture of integrity. Nothing is more important than how we treat each other. You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace. When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here," they said.

Shell became CEO of NBCUniversal in 2020 and was chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group from 2013 to 2019.

His profile on the corporate website stated: "Over the course of his tenure, Universal celebrated four years of record profit, and the two most profitable years in the studio's 107- year history with titles from some of its biggest franchises such as 'Fast & Furious,' 'Jurassic World,' and 'Despicable Me'."

NBCUniversal includes the company's television operations such as NBC and Sky in Europe, Universal Pictures, theme parks and other assets.

Comcast is due to report first-quarter results on Thursday.

Comcast did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider on Sunday.

Read the original article on Business Insider