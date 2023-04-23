NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Steps Down After Inappropriate Relationship with Staffer

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell will leave the company after it found he had an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer, it said in a statement.

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal,” Shell said in a statement on Sunday. “I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”

Shell’s senior team will report to Comcast president Mike Cavanaugh, he and Comcast CEO Brian L. Roberts said in a statement.

“We are disappointed to share this news with you,” the two wrote in the statement, according to The New York Times. “We built this company on a culture of integrity. Nothing is more important than how we treat each other. You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace. When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here.”

Shell assumed the role in 2020, when he was thrust into managing the company’s response to COVID-19. As CEO, he oversaw the company’s broadcast network, news division, film studios, and the Universal Studios theme parks.

It was unclear who would replace Shell. An NBCUniversal spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shell joined the company in 2004, leading various branches of the NBC brand, including NBCUniversal International, before ascending to the top spot.

“Jeff Shell is the ideal executive to take the helm at NBCUniversal,” Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said at the time. “He has a stellar track record across both the film and TV side of the business, as well as a wealth of international experience. I have worked closely with Jeff for many years and he is an extraordinary leader who inspires loyalty, delivers strong results and cares deeply about our company, its employees and partners. I could not be more confident in his ability to lead NBCUniversal into the future.”

Shell was known for his granular approach to business, despite self-labeling himself as not a “creative executive,” according to a 2020 Wall Street Journal profile.

