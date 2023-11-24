NBFD had more Firefighter of the Year winners than ever on Tuesday. See who won, and why.

NEW BEDFORD — The New Bedford Fire Department had a formidable presence at this year's 34th annual Firefighter of the Year Awards ceremony at Mechanics Hall in Worcester on Tuesday.

In total, 25 New Bedford firefighters were honored with awards for their bravery and instrumental roles in a number of noteworthy incidents that took place between mid-July 2022 to mid-July 2023.

"This is the fourth year in a row we've had members receive Firefighter of the Year awards," said New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger. "This is the most we've ever had."

“From structure fires to rushing waters, this year’s recipients defied grave danger to protect lives and preserve property," said Gov. Maura Healey. "It’s an honor to celebrate them as individuals and teams. They represent the very finest in a tradition of helping others in times of danger and crisis.”

Crucial moments

NBFD Lt. Steven Torres was one of three Medal of Valor recipients Tuesday, for his role during an Oct. 3, 2022, house fire at 108 Tremont St.

"Lt. Steven Torres rescued an elderly woman in a wheelchair, using his protective gear as a shield to protect her as he carried her down the rear stairs," reads a social media post from NBFD outlining the awards and incidents they stem from. "The heat conditions were so extreme in that stairway that his gear and self-contained breathing apparatus were either charred, melted, or sustained severe thermal damage."

What's new to see?: You must smell the Odor Organ at the New Bedford Art Museum. Here's what else is happening

For his work during a Jan. 27, 2023, incident aboard a passenger flight, Firefighter Billy Cabral — president of the local firefighters' union — received a Governor's Citation for Meritorious Conduct, along with colleagues from Lynn, Somerville, and Whitman fire departments. In that incident, off-duty firefighters from around Massachusetts were flying to a leadership conference in Las Vegas when an 85-year-old man collapsed unconscious in a bathroom.

Members of the New Bedford Fire Department are seen Tuesday at the annual state Firefighter of the Year Awards in Worcester.

"Working with a nurse who was also onboard, these firefighters worked to administer CPR to the patient for more than 90 minutes while his family looked on and their flight was diverted to Omaha, Nebraska," NBFD wrote in its post. "Once on the ground they briefed the awaiting EMS crew for continued care and transport."

Group awards

The remainder of the New Bedford winners received Governor's Citation for Meritorious Conduct awards based on their parts within groups that responded to certain incidents.

Captain Michael Dillon, Lieutenant Ernest Letendre, and firefighters Kyle Martin, Jonathan Parkin and Rene Russo, III received awards for their work during the deadly Royal Crown rooming house fire on March 28, 2023.

Photos from the deadly March 28 fire at the Royal Crown rooming house in New Bedford are shown Tuesday at the annual state Firefighter of the Year Awards in Worcester, as New Bedford firefighters involved in that day's response are honored with awards.

For their work during the Roosevelt Apartments fire on July 18, 2022, district chiefs Steven Beaulieu and Gary Raposa; lieutenants Jason Beaulieu and Kevin Farnworth; and firefighters Jesse Andrade, Jason Barker, Nicholas Corvi, Bryce Fortes, Daniel Jackson, Mark Pacheco, and Derek Santos received awards.

Read more local news: Hayden McFadden School is officially out of 'underperforming' status. Read on.

And for their response to the 108 Tremont St. house fire on Oct. 3, 2022, District Chief Scott Gomes, Capt. Kenneth Silva; lieutenants Louis Miranda and Steven Torres; and firefighters Marco Delima, Kenneth Letourneau, Brandon Medeiros, and Moises Rodriguez were awarded as a group.

Chief's honorable mentions

Kruger said as proud as he is of all the NBFD members who received awards Tuesday, he's just as proud of those who didn't.

"I understand they can only pick so many," he said.

Crew members who worked incidents that were submitted for nominations by Kruger but didn't make the cut included those who responded to a deadly house fire at 260 Chestnut St. on April 20, where an elderly couple was rescued from the second floor but later succumbed to injury; and an Oct. 1, 2022, fire at 64 Madeira Ave. where two residents were rescued by ladder.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: NBFD boasts 25 Firefighter of the Year winners this year