NBPD makes an arrest after a 4-month fraud investigation

After a four month investigation, Neptune Beach Police Department arrested Amanda Landon.

During the period from December 2021 to June 2023, Landon fraudulently misappropriated and stole business funds in the approximate total of $366,000.

After a thorough investigation police and the State Attorney’s Office got an arrest warrant on the listed charges and placed Landon under arrest.

Amanda Landon is being charged with Grand Theft and Organized Fraud.

Both crimes are in the first degree.

