NBTA Announces Board Certified Attorneys in Civil, Criminal, Truck Accident Law

·2 min read

WRENTHAM, Mass., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Board of Trial Advocacy is pleased to announce that the following attorneys are now "Board Certified" in their specific fields of legal practice.

The National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA) is a nonprofit organization devoted to improving the quality of trial advocacy and aiding clients in their selection of experienced legal representation. NBTA offers board certification in civil trial law, truck accident law, criminal trial law, family trial law, Social Security disability and civil practice. Attorneys must pass a 6-hour exam and prove that the majority of their practice is dedicated to the discipline in which they seek Board Certification.

Civil Practice Advocacy
Tracy Cary, Morris, Cary, Andrews, Talmadge & Driggers LLC – Birmingham, AL
Thomas Kyle, Groth Law Firm – Wauwatosa, WI
Matt Sims, Rapoport Weisberg & Sims, P.C. - Chicago, IL

Civil Trial Law
Jamie Anzalone, Anzalone Law Offices - Wilkes-Barre, PA
Frank Carroll, Winstead PC – Houston, TX
Erik Heninger, Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC – Birmingham, AL
Brad Kittrell, Brad Kittrell Attorney at Law – Daphne, AL
Jeff Muszynski, Bye Goff Rohde - River Falls, WI
Chad Norcross, Norcross Law - Frisco, TX
Megan Frantz Oldham, Tzangas Plakas Mannos Ltd. - Canton, OH
Greg Reger, Lorch Naville Ward - New Albany, IN

Criminal
David Stegall, Lawton & Cates, S.C. – Madison, WI

Truck Accident Law
Kevin Coluccio, Coluccio Law - Seattle, WA
Danny Ellis, Truck Wreck Justice, PLLC - Chattanooga, TN
Seth McCloskey, Law Offices of Steven Laird, P.C. - Fort Worth, TX
Brian Mohs, Fried Goldberg LLC - Atlanta, GA

Legal Disclaimer

Board Certification is not recognized by all state Bar associations. Legal consumers are encouraged to ask their state's bar association if Board Certification is recognized before hiring an attorney based on this achievement.

Media Contact: Andrew Colton | Colton Legal Media | 877-484-4611 | 259576@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nbta-announces-board-certified-attorneys-in-civil-criminal-truck-accident-law-301177972.html

SOURCE NBTA

