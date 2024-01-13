NBU expects loans to become cheaper after cut of key interest rate to 15%

The NBU sees potential for lower lending rates after the key policy rate is cut to 15%

Loans may become cheaper after the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) cut its key interest rate from 16% to 15% per annum last December, said NBU Deputy Head, Serhiy Nikolaychuk, in a Jan. 12 interview with the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

"At the same time, we do not expect a significant reduction in deposit rates, especially for hryvnia term deposits, given the incentives we provide to banks,” said Nikolaychuk.

"The NBU, together with its partners, is working on a credit development strategy, a significant part of which should be aimed at reducing the risk premium in interest rates, especially for the corporate sector. This is our priority task in the medium term.”

Nikolaychuk noted that last October’s forecast, according to which set the key rate at 15%, will remain in place for 2024.

Read also: NBU cuts key interest rate by 4 points to 16% with potential further cuts in mind

The NBU announced the key interest rate cut on Dec. 15 2023. In the future, the NBU is ready to adjust its interest rate policy flexibly, taking into account changes in the balance of risks to exchange rate stability and inflation.

The next meeting of the NBU Board on monetary policy will be held on Jan. 25.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine