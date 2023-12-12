NBU operates normally despite Kyivstar network failure

All information systems of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) are working as usual

All information systems belonging to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) continue to function normally despite the Kyivstar network failure, according to the regulator’s press service on Dec. 12.

“In particular, the electronic payment system used by banks, the official website, and the internal computer network of the NBU, as well as the NBU hotline for citizen inquiries, continue to work,” the NBU said.

Kyivstar experienced a massive disruption on the morning of Dec. 12, leading to connection issues across Ukraine.

The company attributed the problem to a technical failure which was impacting communication services and internet access for a portion of its subscriber base.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation subsequently reported that Kyivstar’s malfunction caused problems with national data roaming systems.

Kyivstar later clarified that the widespread disruption was caused by a cyberattack. The company is taking measures to address the issue and restore services promptly.

