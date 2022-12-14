NC 4-year-old shot, dies after finding gun at home. Police arrest parents, relative

A 4-year-old boy was shot after he and a sibling found a gun on Tuesday and officers arrested his parents and a relative on felony involuntary manslaughter and other charges, Gaston County Police said.

Police found the boy with a gunshot wound when they responded to the home in 100 block of Cindy Lane just before 4:30 p.m., according to a Gaston County Police Department news release. That’s north of McAdenville and Belmont in eastern Gaston County.

“Despite lifesaving measures, the victim succumbed to his injuries,” according to a Gaston County Police Department news release.

The gun discharged one time, striking the boy, after he and a sibling found the firearm, police said.

After consulting with the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office, police arrested Savannah Leigh Brehm and Hector Manuel Mendoz, both 22, and 21-year-old Keith Deshawn Strughill.

Police also charged the three with felony child abuse and misdemeanor storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor. They were jailed without bail pending first appearances in Gaston County Court, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call police Detective H. King at 704-866-3320 or anonymously on the Crimestoppers tip line at 704-861-8000.