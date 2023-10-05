NC Acupuncture Board to Asheville acupuncturist charged with assault: surrender license

ASHEVILLE — The North Carolina Acupuncture Licensing Board is asking a 90-year-old Asheville acupuncturist to voluntarily surrender his license due to recent sexual assault and sexually battery charges filed against him by the Asheville Police Department, the NCALB announced in a news release.

Shi Ying Kuai is currently facing three counts of sexual battery and one count of felony second-degree forcible sex offense after seven potential victims have reported to Asheville police that Kuai sexually assaulted them. NCALB officials say they are monitoring the charges and have been in communication with law enforcement, the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office and Kuai’s defense counsel.

“In addition to formal disciplinary proceedings contemplated by the NCALB’s statutory framework, the NCALB is seeking Kuai’s voluntary surrender of his acupuncture license to the court along with his agreement to stop practicing acupuncture until the criminal matters are resolved and, depending on outcome, beyond,” the NCALB stated in a news release Oct. 3.

Kuai was first licensed in North Carolina in January 1995, and renewed his license most recently on May 20, 2022, according to the release. He holds N.C. Acupuncture License No. 34.

Kuai was originally arrested Sept. 26 after a victim told APD detectives that they sought treatment from Kuai in August at his clinic on Arlington Street, and during their acupuncture session, they were sexually assaulted, according to an APD news release. On Aug. 22, Kuai allegedly “inserted his fingers into (the victim’s) vagina” while he knew the victim was “physically helpless,” according to an arrest warrant obtained Oct. 2.

Since his arrest, six more victims have reported to Asheville police that they were sexually assaulted by Kaui, resulting in additional charges. Four of the additional cases are within APD jurisdiction while the other two fall outside their jurisdiction, spokesperson Samantha Booth told the Citizen Times Oct. 2.

Before additional charges were filed against Kuai, the NCALB met Sept. 6 and “authorized both formal and informal proceedings concerning Kuai considering the charges then pending,” the news release said. The NCALB is aware of the new charges and further accusations against Kuai from over the weekend.

As a public agency formed by the N.C. General Assembly in 1993, the NCALB was created to regulate the practice of acupuncture “to promote the health, safety and welfare of the people of North Carolina,” per N.C. General Statute 90-450.

Under General Statute 90-456, acupuncturists are prohibited from making sexual advances toward or sexual activity with a patient. Once violation of this statute is proven, the NCALB “can suspend or revoke an acupuncturist’s license, or impose other forms of discipline,” the release said.

Kuai has court dates set for Oct. 18 and Nov. 11 in Buncombe County District Court. He was originally assigned Kerry Glasoe-Grant as his public defender, but she has since indicated that due to a language barrier, a change in lawyer is likely.

APD encourages potential victims to make a report, which can be done by calling APD at 828-252-1110. To report a tip anonymously, text TIP2APD to 847411.

APD partners with the Buncombe County Family Justice Center to support victims of sexual offenses. The FJC can be contacted at 828-250-6900.

Need help?

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted and needs help or resources, contact:

Our Voice: (For ages 13 and older) 828-255-7576, www.ourvoicenc.org.

Mountain Child Advocacy Center: (For ages 17 and younger), 828-213-9824, https://mtncac.org.

RAINN: (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) 800-656-4673, www.rainn.org.

Family Justice Center: 35 Woodfin St., Asheville. 828-250-6900, buncombecounty.org.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: NC acupuncture board asks charged acupuncturist to surrender license