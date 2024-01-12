NC airports still have more guns than US average

Jan. 11—TRIAD — The number of guns found in carry-on luggage at North Carolina's busiest airports continues to be higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic, but not at Piedmont Triad International Airport, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration said.

For the third year in a row, Charlotte Douglas International Airport recorded an all-time high number of firearms detected at security checkpoints last year — 124.

The number of guns found in luggage at the state's 10 commercial airports dropped from 194 in 2019 to 105 in 2020, when passenger air traffic numbers collapsed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but shot up to 254 in 2021, driven mostly by the Charlotte and Raleigh airports.

Charlotte TSA agents found 106 guns in 2021, 117 in 2022 and 124 in 2023. That compares to 74 found in 2019.

Agents at Raleigh-Durham International, the state's second-busiest airport, found 100 guns in 2021 compared to 70 found in 2019. However, that dropped to 74 in 2022, and 76 were found in 2023.

At all of the other airports, which have far fewer passengers, the number of guns found in 2023 was similar to the number found in 2019.

At PTIA, agents found 12 guns in 2021, 15 in 2022 and 15 in 2023, compared to 18 in 2019.

Nationwide, a firearm was detected for every 127,447 passengers screened. In North Carolina, the rate was even higher with one firearm discovered for every 98,182 passengers screened.

In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint. TSA said it evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis. Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount includes whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition.

The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of near $15,000 per violation. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

Individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will also have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck expedited screening benefits revoked for a period of time. The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense and if there is a repeated history of violations.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.

At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts.