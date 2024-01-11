NC is among the worst states for working parents, study finds. Here’s why

A recent study found that North Carolina is the fifth-worst state in the nation for working parents.

The study, conducted by SelectSoftware Reviews, a company that reviews human resources and recruiting software, scored each state out of 60 based on public-school rankings, the duration of available maternity leave, the current cost of living, the percentage of income needed to pay for childcare, and maternity leave pay.

It found that the North Carolina public school system ranks 43rd nationally, and parents are required to spend 32% of their annual income on childcare expenses.

The study also found that the state does not mandate paid maternity leave.

There are no set maternity leave laws in North Carolina, according to Gibbons Law Group, but the federal Family and Medical Leave Act requires most employers to allow employees to take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave during a 12-month period for the following reasons:

Serious illness

Caring for a spouse, parent or child with a serious medical condition

Adopting or fostering a child

Birth and care of a newborn child

To be eligible for FMLA leave, an employee must have worked for their employer for a minimum of 1,250 hours over the past 12 months, the firm says. Employees must also give notice at least 30 days in advance before taking FMLA leave.

Top 10 worst states for working parents

New Mexico came in at No. 1 on the list of worst states for working parents, followed by Montana, Michigan and West Virginia.

Here are the top 10 worst states for working parents, according to the study:

New Mexico Montana Michigan West Virginia North Carolina Louisiana Nevada Kentucky Arizona Florida

Top 10 best states for working parents

Connecticut, Maryland and Colorado topped the list of best states for working parents, with each state offering up to 12 weeks of paid maternity leave and relatively cheap childcare options.

Here are the top 10 best states for working parents, according to the study:

Connecticut Maryland Colorado New Jersey Washington Delaware New York Illinois California Rhode Island