NC appeals court overturns former deputy’s obstruction of justice convictions

The North Carolina Court of Appeals has vacated the convictions of a former Granville County deputy, who spent more than a year in prison.

In February 2022, a jury found Chad Coffey guilty of those charges, while acquitting him on 12 others. Coffey was accused of falsifying training and qualification requirements for former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins and his former chief deputy from 2013 to 2018.

Coffey’s attorney argued the 20-year deputy signed off on the false information on the sheriff’s order, but knew the two men had years of experience and weren’t on the street making arrests.

The case was tried by District Attorney Lorrin Freeman in Wake County. Coffey spent one year and three months in state prisons after the trial, according to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction website.

In a ruling released Tuesday, the Court of Appeals ruled that the indictments, charges issued during the secretive grand jury process, were flawed and the convictions should be vacated.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Virginia Bridges covers criminal justice in the Triangle and across North Carolina for The News & Observer. Her work is produced with financial support from the nonprofit The Just Trust. The N&O maintains full editorial control of its journalism.