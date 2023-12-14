NC Attorney General can now sue Mission Hospital for violating compliance agreement

ASHEVILLE - HCA Healthcare has not fixed violations of its commitments to buy the Mission Health system, North Carolina Attorney General spokesperson Nazneen Ahmed told the Citizen Times Dec. 12.

The AG's office sent a letter to Dogwood Health Trust on Oct. 31 declaring that HCA breached the contract. That letter began a 40-day clock for Dogwood to work with HCA to fix the problems. The period ended Dec. 10.

"If despite Dogwood Health Trust's best efforts, HCA Healthcare remains in violation of the APA 40 days from now, the Attorney General reserves the right to take appropriate action," the Oct. 31 letter read.

The AG's office, led by attorney general and gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein, can now bring a legal action.

"Our work on this matter continues," Ahmed said. She did not answer Citizen Times questions about whether, or when, the NCAG will deliver a lawsuit to HCA.

Dogwood is the nonprofit entity that was formed to receive the proceeds of the $1.5 billion sale. It delivers community grants in Western North Carolina and is also responsible for enforcing HCA's obligations in compliance with the terms of the sale.

