NC Attorney General sues local flooring company Action 9 investigated

North Carolina’s Attorney General is now suing the Lake Norman flooring store that closed suddenly.

Flowers Flooring went out of business a few months ago. Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke was the first to report it and the state even mentioned his work in the lawsuit.

Dozens of customers say they didn’t get floors or refunds.

Twenty-eight people complained to Action 9 about Flowers Flooring. Altogether, they say they lost more than $242,000.

Previous coverage:

Warren Hofferberth says he hired Flowers in April to replace the carpet his puppy, Paris, was pulling apart. He says he put down $950, but the company stopped responding. “And then for them to just drop off the radar, it was just, it was aggravating, disappointing, and especially since we couldn’t get a hold of them.”

He says he used Flowers in the past and was pleased, but not this time. “It’s aggravating, to be honest, because again, we had built a trust with them because of the previous experiences that we had,” he said.

The lawsuit also mentions a customer Action 9 introduced you to: Connie Wessner with the Davidson Housing Coalition. She spoke to Stoogenke in September, frustrated with Flowers and worried her nonprofit was out thousands.

Attorney General Josh Stein told Stoogenke his team tried to work with Flowers out of court, but that it didn’t go anywhere. “We are going to court to put a stop to this business’s unlawful practices that we allege and to get refunds for people to the extent we can,” Stein said.

Stein still wants to hear from you if Flowers took your money, but didn’t do the work. You can file a consumer complaint with the DOJ here or call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

Action 9 tried to contact Flowers and its owner multiple times and in several different ways since August 25, but it didn’t respond at all and not in time for this report.

A copy of the complaint is available here.

