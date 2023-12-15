NC Auditor Beth Wood sentenced after pleading guilty to misusing state-owned vehicle

State Auditor Beth Wood pleaded guilty Friday to misusing her publicly owned vehicle, resolving the last of two cases that had cast a shadow over her final year in office.

Appearing before Judge Paul Ridgeway on Friday morning, her last day in office, Wood pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of misusing her state-owned vehicle. Wood announced last month she would resign on Dec. 15.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said during the hearing that Wood had paid $1,064 in restitution as part of a plea agreement. At the end of the hearing, Ridgeway sentenced Wood to 12 months of unsupervised probation, granting the sentence that Wood’s attorney requested.

Wood was indicted by a Wake County grand jury last month following an eight-month investigation into her use of the state-owned vehicles she was assigned before and after she crashed one of them into a parked car in downtown Raleigh in December 2022, as she was leaving a holiday party.

The indictment alleged that over the course of two years, Wood used a state-owned car to run private errands like hair and dental appointments and go to shopping centers and spas. Under state law, misusing a permanently assigned state vehicle is a Class 2 misdemeanor.

Earlier this year, Wood pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge stemming from the 2022 crash.

The crash, which happened as Wood was leaving a holiday party hosted by former N.C. Attorney General and Secretary of State Rufus Edmisten, and the misdemeanor Raleigh police charged her with, only became public knowledge more than a month later, when news outlets first reported the incident in mid-January.

Public scrutiny of Wood intensified over the following weeks as she faced questions about how the crash had happened and why she left the scene without calling the police or trying to contact the owner of the car she had struck.

