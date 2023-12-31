NC Blue Alert canceled after Greensboro police officer shot dead, reports say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects were captured Saturday night after a Blue Alert was issued in North Carolina following the deadly shooting of a Greensboro police officer at a gas station just outside Greensboro in Colfax, reports said.

The Greensboro Police Department first issued a report of an incident around 4:45 p.m. at the Sheetz at 3202 Sandy Ridge Road, just west of Greensboro.

By 5:30 p.m., police asked drivers and the public to avoid the Sheetz, where Guilford County EMS confirmed with WGHP that there had been a shooting with serious injuries.

CBS-affiliate WFMY reported the Sheetz shooting involved law enforcement. WXII-TV later reported that a Greensboro police officer was shot and killed just before 4:05 p.m. at the Sheetz, which is just off Interstate 40. There has been no official word from Greensboro police.

At 6:10 p.m., a North Carolina Blue Alert was issued for two men in a black Chevrolet Equinox, which fled the Sheetz heading west on I-40. The alert was linked to an “assault on a law enforcement,” WGHP reported.

The Blue Alert was canceled about 100 minutes later at 7:50 p.m. Reports a few minutes before the cancellation said two men were captured with the Chevrolet in Winston-Salem.

A Blue Alert is typically issued when a law enforcement officer is killed or is seriously injured OR when a law enforcement agency determines that the suspect poses a threat to the public and other law enforcement personnel.

As of 6:51 p.m., police in Greensboro were still asking drivers to stay clear of the Sheetz along Sandy Ridge Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Simmons with the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2287 or email ncic@greensboro-nc.gov.

