NC Board of Elections allows Trump on ballot after complaint

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has decided to allow former President Donald Trump onto the state ballot.

On Tuesday, the NCSBE considered a complaint that challenged his ability to be on the ballot because of his actions on Jan. 6, 2021 during the attack on the Capitol.

The complaint, written to the board by a voter in Sandy Ridge, said the former president is not qualified for the North Carolina Republican Party’s primary election.

It cites the 14th Amendment, which states that for someone to hold the office of president, they “must not have engaged in an insurrection against the constitution after previously taking an oath to support the constitution as an officer of the U.S.”

In a 4-1 vote, the NCSBE allowed Trump on the ballot. The board said they don’t have the authority to not place Trump on it.

