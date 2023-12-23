NC Board of Elections investigates claim about judicial candidate’s residency

The North Carolina State Board of Elections is appointing a panel to investigate where an Alexander County and Iredell County judicial candidate officially lives.

A voter in Alexander County filed a complaint with the state claiming district court candidate Melissa Stewart is not a full-time resident there.

Stewart’s landlord said she only stays in Alexander County seven days a month when she is on-call as a magistrate, according to the complaint.

Officials from Alexander and Iredell counties will investigate.

“The state board is required to appoint this panel within two business days after the challenge is filed,” said Paul Cox, an attorney with the NCSBE. “Challenges were filed yesterday.”

Stewart emailed Channel 9 government reporter Joe Bruno to say the candidate challenge was filed by a friend of her opponent.

She said she is a lifelong resident of Alexander County and looks forward to defending herself.

Election officials will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Iredell County commissioners’ meeting room to hold a hearing on the claim.

