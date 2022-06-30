NC budget passes first hurdle with bipartisan support, but some criticism

North Carolina’s proposed state budget, with billions of dollars in spending, gained bipartisan support in an initial vote in the N.C. House of Representatives on Thursday. A vote was scheduled soon after in the N.C. Senate, where it’s also expected to pass.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper hasn’t said if he will sign the budget into law, or veto it. But the vote in House was 84-28, well beyond the supermajority threshold that would be needed to override a veto.

Rep. Dean Arp, a Republican budget writer from Union County, compared today’s rising inflation to the Great Recession more than a decade ago and noted the problems it caused for the last budget Democrats controlled in North Carolina. He said that this year, Republicans expanded the state’s savings reserve to $5 billion and added another $1 billion into a “stabilization and inflation reserve” in case of a future budget crunch.

“Today, we have put our house in order,” Arp said.

Every Republican present Thursday voted for the budget, as did about half the Democrats.

Some of the opponents raised concerns about individual items within the budget, like Wilmington Rep. Deb Butler, who cited the taxpayer money being sent to pregnancy crisis centers, which are run by anti-abortion groups.

And while other Democrats voted for the budget, many still criticized it as not doing enough. The state had an extra $6.5 billion more than expected this year, and they said the budget could have had higher state employee raises, or higher state retiree pension boosts, or funded broadband internet access statewide. The budget does have some spending for all those purposes, but Democrats wanted more — for example, 5% raises for state workers instead of 1%, on top of the 2.5% they were already slated to get.

The budget was negotiated secretly this year, with only a small number of top GOP leaders involved in working out the deal that was announced Tuesday evening. Lawmakers then used a special process to stop lawmakers from even attempting to amend the bill once it became public.

Democrats criticized the lack of transparency and collaboration.

“I firmly believe we can get to a place in government where we recognize diversity in opinion is a good thing,” said Chatham County Rep. Robert Reives, the top Democrat in the House.

A second vote is required in the House, in addition to Senate votes, to send the bill to Cooper’s desk.