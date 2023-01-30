NC candidate backed by Mark Meadows facing federal charge over campaign donation

Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s 2020 campaign opponent has agreed to enter a plea on a federal charge after investigators accused her of taking campaign contributions from a donor in someone else’s name.

Lynda Bennett, of Haywood County, is accused of knowingly taking more than $25,000 from a single individual, far exceeding a $2,800-per-election limit set by federal law, and doing so in another person’s name, according to federal court documents filed Friday.

On Monday, prosecutors made a formal request in court documents for a hearing on Bennett’s plea agreement.

The alleged crime, first reported by Politico, is said to have happened around Dec. 31, 2019.

Bennett’s 2020 year-end report does not show a $25,000 donation, but does show she made a $29,000 payment in her own name on Dec. 31, 2019, on an $80,000 loan she must pay back by 2050.

Running for office

Bennett ran against Cawthorn in the Republican primary election held on March 3, 2020, and was the handpicked successor of former Rep. Mark Meadows, who had resigned to become former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff.

Bennett secured more votes than Cawthorn in the Republican primary, but both advanced to a runoff on June 23, 2020, and Cawthorn defeated Bennett with 65.8% of the vote.

Cawthorn went on to win the general election and represented North Carolina’s farthest southwestern counties until Jan. 3, when Rep. Chuck Edwards succeeded him.

Edwards beat Cawthorn in the 2022 Republican primary after a series of scandals for the incumbent.

