NC Catholic priest, diagnosed with rare brain disease just last month, dies at age 53

Théoden Janes
·5 min read

Father Michael Kottar, a Roman Catholic priest who had served in the Diocese of Charlotte for more than 21 years and who revealed earlier this month that a rare brain disease would soon take his life, died on Saturday night in his hometown of Pickerington, Ohio. He was 53.

The cause was Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that the CDC distinguishes as “rapidly progressive and always fatal.” Kottar had recently taken leave as pastor of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Shelby and Christ the King Catholic Mission in Kings Mountain — positions he’d held since 2007 — and returned to Ohio to be with his family while receiving end-of-life care.

“I kept thinking, they’re gonna find out what’s wrong, fix it, he’ll be back ... no problem,” recalled his longtime friend Father Herbert Burke, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Forest City, of when Kottar was in the hospital earlier this spring. “Then he told me (it was terminal) probably about two or three weeks ago, and he just went downhill from there, worse and worse. He said that he was getting more of a brain fog.

“I didn’t know what to do. You just do your prayers. But I guess God decided it was time.”

A big brother to identical twin sisters, Kottar was raised by a father who worked on an assembly line for General Motors and a mother who worked as a Catholic school secretary and library tech. He graduated at the top of his high school class, according to the Diocese of Charlotte, and “shocked” his sisters when he announced he wanted to become a priest.

He studied at the Pontifical College Josephinum in Ohio, then at St. Alphonsus Redemptorist Seminary in Connecticut, before ultimately earning his master of divinity from Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Maryland in 1994. He was ordained later that year for the Diocese of Metuchen, N.J.

In 1999, Father Kottar moved from New Jersey to the Diocese of Charlotte, where he served first at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Charlotte, one of the largest Catholic parishes in the country.

He then served as administrator at St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church in North Wilkesboro, before moving in 2002 to the Charlotte Diocese’s smallest parish, Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Andrews, where he served first as administrator and then as pastor.

Kottar was remembered by those who knew him as a caring, thoughtful and engaged man of God.

“He was always Christ-like, always asking about how his one-time parish here in very far western North Carolina was faring,” wrote Father George David Byers, current pastor at Holy Redeemer, of his interactions with Kottar. “He would ask about people by name. He was available to Jesus to keep this parish open and thriving.”

“He was very reverent, very kind — always kind to everybody,” added Burke, who went to seminary with Kottar, became friends with him after they were assigned to Charlotte, and served with him as cruise chaplains at sea many times. “Prayerful, traditional, good with the simple things, did well with the kids.”

According to the Diocese of Charlotte, Kottar began feeling dizzy in December, and at times felt poorly enough that he had to cancel Mass. He underwent a battery of tests over the next several months before receiving the terminal diagnosis in April, the Diocese said.

Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease is found in only about 1 to 2 individuals per 1 million every year, according to the CDC, and may be inherited, or be transmitted by coming into contact with infected tissue (e.g., from an organ transplant or ingesting contaminated meat), though most of the cases occur for no known reason. A type of prion disease, Creutzfeldt-Jakob is difficult to diagnose and not treatable.

Everyone who contracts it dies, usually within one year.

Burke said he was stunned to hear of his friend’s illness.

“We would get on the treadmill at the gym at the cruise ship and I would work up to 4 miles an hour — but he’d start out at 4 miles an hour and he’d do 7 miles an hour for an hour,” Burke said. “He was in unbelievable shape. Thin and trim. ... And he was 53, I’m 58. I expected him to outlive me easy. I’m the one on blood pressure pills and sugar medicine and everything and he wasn’t on any of that stuff. So, a very big surprise.”

But Kottar will perhaps be remembered best for his grace in the face of his own impending death.

“It was hard to hear,” Kottar said of the diagnosis earlier this month in a story published by the Catholic News Herald. “I thought I’d have a few more years. But if God wants me now, then that’s what will be. I just can’t understand how anyone could get through something like this without faith.”

The day before flying back to Ohio, Kottar made his final public appearance — while sitting in a wheelchair on the lawn outside Atrium Health’s Carolinas Rehabilitation center in Belmont — delivering an address to more than two dozen young men who are studying to become priests.

“I have a few words for the future: It’s a good future,” the priest told the gathering, looking and sounding obviously weakened, in remarks captured in a video of the occasion.

“I wish I could stay a little longer, and maybe I will, but you are going to be the future — and I think liberal, conservative, it’s not that so much. It’s about having faith. Having faith in God.

“So keep the faith.”

Kottar is survived by his father Michael H. Kottar of Pickerington, Ohio; his sister Amy (Michael) Akers of Pickerington, Ohio; his sister Renee (Gregory) Selby of Nazareth, Pa.; and four nieces and nephews.

He will be buried at the Belmont Abbey monastery in Belmont. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the parish as soon as they are finalized.

To send condolences to Father Kottar’s family, email stmaryshelby@charlottediocese.org.

Recommended Stories

  • Chicago priest Pfleger reinstated after abuse investigation

    Nationally known activist Chicago priest the Rev. Michael Pfleger will be reinstated as the leader of his parish after an investigation found “no reason to suspect” he sexually abused children, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago announced Monday. The archdiocese said in January that leaders asked Pfleger to step aside after its Office for Child Abuse Investigations and Review received an allegation that Pfleger sexually abused a minor more than 40 years ago. In a letter to the Faith Community of Saint Sabina, Cardinal Blase Cupich said he had accepted the finding of the office and the archdiocese's Independent Review Board and was reinstating Pfleger as the South Side parish's pastor.

  • The mob made me do it: Rioters claim Jan. 6 crowd at fault

    Christopher Grider said he came to Washington on Jan. 6 with no intention of rioting. Grider, 39, a winery owner and former school teacher in Texas is among at least a dozen Capitol riot defendants identified by The Associated Press who have claimed their presence in the building was a result of being “caught up” in the hysteria of the crowd or that they were pushed inside by sheer force. Many attended a rally by Trump, who was refusing to concede even though there was no evidence to suggest the election had been rigged and his own administration said it wasn't.

  • Lil Nas X rips his pants onstage at 'SNL,' but it was still 'my favorite night of my career'

    Lil Nas X says performing on "Saturday Night Live" was "my favorite night of my career," despite ripping his pants while pole dancing for "Montero."

  • Yankees vs White Sox: Gerrit Cole reacts to shutout win, Gleyber Torres hot streak | Yankees Post Game

    After a pedestrian start in Texas last week, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole was back to being his usual dominant self, shutting down the White Sox over 7 innings, in a 7-0 Yankees win. He also credited his defense, which turned four double plays and had some unique insight into red-hot Gleyber Torres' approach at the plate.

  • Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel wants court document with ‘further revelations’ kept from public

    A defense attorney for Samsel says media coverage has led people to jump to conclusions and caused the lawmaker “significant hardship”

  • 'Real World' alum Rachel Campos-Duffy joins 'Fox & Friends' as weekend co-host

    Campos replaces Jedediah Bila who has left Fox News.

  • Andrew Billings doesn’t regret opting out after watching Myles Garrett battle COVID-19

    Defensive tackle Andrew Billings was one of many players who decided to opt out of the 2020 season. But his decision carried some risk, as he signed a one-year deal with the Browns following the completion of his rookie contract with Cincinnati. While several players who opted out have been cut from their respective teams, [more]

  • If Donald Trump faces criminal charges, analysts doubt it will hurt him with his base in 2024

    Criminal charges would create political problems for Trump but would not necessarily prevent him from campaigning in 2022 and running in 2024.

  • Could you have silent diabetes? Here’s how to tell – and what you can do about it

    In my diabetes clinic, I’m so often asked by my patients: “Why have I got type 2 diabetes? My friends are all fatter than me and they don’t have this disease.” The answer is this: we all have a different degree of susceptibility to fat. Type 2 diabetes is caused by an individual acquiring more fat than they personally can cope with – something I demonstrated in my work as a diabetes researcher a decade ago. When it comes to this illness, there is no one size fits all approach to the question: how fat is too fat? This week, a study by researchers at the University of Michigan found the number of people around the world who are living with diabetes has more than quadrupled since 1980. Today, almost half a billion people globally have the disease, and 90 per cent of them have the type 2 version. The frightening part is most don’t even realise it. As someone who has studied type 2 diabetes for many years, these new findings don’t surprise me at all. There’s no mystery surrounding the reason for such an explosion in the condition, which causes the level of sugar in the blood to become too high and can lead to complications such as heart disease and stroke, vision loss and kidney problems: it’s a sickness of modern lifestyles, in which we cook less food from whole ingredients and buy more of it ready-prepared. But the correlation between type 2 diabetes and obesity is less straightforward than you might think (hence those puzzled patients of mine). Almost three-quarters of those with a BMI of over 45 (in other words, those who are morbidly obese) actually don’t have type 2 diabetes. Meanwhile, 10 per cent of those with the disease have a BMI of under 25, meaning their weight is theoretically healthy. But in the case of these people, crucially, their weight isn’t healthy for them. Our genes determine how much weight each of us can carry before we enter the danger zone, and for some it’s far less than for others. Our diets have changed dramatically in recent decades. As a result, both men and women are approximately 10kg heavier today than they were 30 years ago. The problem is not the hugely obese people; it’s that most people are walking around with a few extra kilograms they shouldn’t have. The finger of blame often points towards ultra-processed foods, and rightly so: these foods are designed to fill us up less and leave us craving more. Thirty to 40 years ago, most people were cooking more meals from scratch, and our shift to prepared food has had a disastrous effect. Exercise plays a part too, of course, but to a lesser degree. If a large man does a good workout, he could still regain all the calories burned by eating some chocolate. Exercise is important for keeping your weight healthy in the long-term, but nothing beats diet when it comes to shedding pounds fast. So how do you know if you’re one of the unlucky many who’s walking around without knowing you are diabetic? The short answer is you don’t. This is a disease that creeps up on you silently, not making itself known until it’s well on its way. If you’re passing more urine than usual, feeling thirsty, tired, or succumbing to more skin infections, then yes you should get yourself checked. But by the time these red flags appear, it’s likely the disease has already been present a while. It is, however, possible to know if you are at risk before the symptoms appear. If you come from a family with a history of the disease, you stand a fair chance of developing it if your weight goes above a certain level. It’s a genetic predisposition, but it never happens unless a person becomes too heavy for their own body.

  • Mary Queen of Scots' gold rosary beads stolen in castle raid

    The gold rosary beads carried by Mary Queen of Scots to her execution in 1587 were among historic treasures worth more than 1 million pounds ($1.4 million) stolen in a raid from a castle in the south of England. Mary, a Roman Catholic, was ousted from the Scottish throne then imprisoned, accused of treason and executed on the orders of her Protestant cousin Elizabeth I of England, a series of events that loom large in the British imagination. Several coronation cups as well as gold and silver items were also among the loot taken from a display cabinet at Arundel Castle in the county of West Sussex.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends comparing mask mandate to Holocaust as Republican colleagues turn on her

    The American Jewish Congress has asked Ms Greene to ‘immediately retract and apologise’

  • Lim family's global assets on radar after Singapore court move

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -A Singapore court has approved a freeze on up to $3.5 billion of assets of the family behind collapsed Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, boosting the prospect of debt recovery from the former oil trading empire that counts some of the world's biggest banks among its creditors. Hin Leong was wound up in March after failing in a year-long effort to restructure more than $3 billion in debts after the COVID-19-led oil crash laid bare huge losses. Founder Lim Oon Kuin admitted in a court document last year to directing the company not to disclose hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over several years.

  • Lefty is coming: PGA Champ Phil Mickelson reaffirms plans to play Colonial this week

    Mickelson, who won Colonial in 2000 and 2008, should be a crowd magnet for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

  • Myanmar's Suu Kyi makes first in-person court appearance

    Myanmar’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, appeared in court in person on Monday for the first time since the military arrested her when it seized power on Feb. 1. Myanmar state television MRTV broadcast on its evening news program the first photo of Suu Kyi, 75, since the coup. Alongside her were her two co-defendants, former President Win Myint and Myo Aung, the former mayor of Naypyitaw, Myanmar’s capital.

  • Trump NSC official reveals near-death experience with suspected Havana syndrome attack near White House

    Staffer collapsed from inexplainable illness and thought he was ‘going to die’ in incident last year

  • Manhunt suspect in SC, Missouri killings found ‘tired and thirsty,’ Chester sheriff says

    Manhunt suspect Tyler Terry was captured Monday morning in connection with four murders and other shootings in South Carolina and Missouri.

  • A routine commercial flight from Athens to Lithuania spiraled into a dramatic international incident that has world leaders outraged. Here's what happened, and why it's a huge deal.

    European leaders are outraged. They are meeting today to discuss taking action against Alexander Lukashenko's regime.

  • Heatwave may see temperature records broken across southeast US in coming days

    First heatwave of 2021 is hitting the East Coast this week

  • Guillermo Lasso: Ecuador's new leader faces uphill struggle

    The new president faces a divided Congress and plenty of economic challenges amid the Covid pandemic.

  • NBA star says he was turned away from a restaurant for being Black

    Restaurant says he was turned away due to dress code but Atlanta Hawks legend says it was racism