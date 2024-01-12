NC Central chancellor to retire at end of academic year. ‘I am deeply grateful.’

North Carolina Central University Chancellor Johnson Akinleye will retire at the end of the academic year, he announced Friday.

Akinleye is the 12th chancellor of the historically Black university, which is part of the UNC System. He assumed the role permanently in June 2017 after filling the position in acting and interim capacities for nearly a year. He previously served as the university’s provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

His last day at the university will be June 30.

Akinleye brought “transformational leadership” to the university as chancellor, a news release said Friday, citing accomplishments in enrollment, student success and fundraising, among other areas.

“I am deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to lead this esteemed university through a period of growth and innovation, a period when the institution was primed for transformative change,” Akinleye said in a statement to the campus community. “I am immensely proud and truly gratified to have worked with very talented executive staff, a supportive Board of Trustees, a dedicated faculty and staff and thousands of caring and dedicated alumni across the nation and worldwide during the past eight-plus years.”

NCCU’s large ‘infrastructure explansion’

Physically, the university changed significantly under his leadership, with projects valued at more than $400 million bringing “the largest infrastructure expansion” in NC Central history, the news release said. He completed six major capital projects, the release said, including a new student center and business school.

He also secured the designation of a Millennial Campus for the university, which will bring the university new student housing and learning spaces, among other projects.

Akinleye also prioritized campus safety, the university said, investing millions of dollars to improve security.

UNC System President Peter Hans said Akinleye has worked “tirelessly” for NC Central since joining the university in 2014.

“During his nearly eight years as chancellor, Dr. Akinleye has helped the university increase its academic offerings, enrollment, research funding and capital infrastructure,” Hans said. “The chancellor also helped to elevate the university’s national presence, prioritizing access, affordability and student success. We are grateful for Dr. Akinleye’s service and leadership.”

Akinleye said he and his family are thankful to have been “part of the NCCU fabric and family for these many years.”

“We take with us very fond memories of an institution that has a rich tradition and legacy and will continue to make great strides in championing education for generations yet to come,” he said. “We shall continue to cherish and nourish the friendships we have made and our love and passion for this great institution, North Carolina Central University.”

Four UNC schools seeking new leaders

Akinleye holds a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications and a master’s degree in media technology from Alabama A&M University. He earned his doctorate degree in human communications studies from Howard University.

A national search will be conducted to find Akinleye’s successor, “with details to be released soon,” the university said Friday.

Akinleye’s departure makes four UNC System universities that will be searching for new chancellors this year.

Searches for new chancellors at NC A&T State University and Winston-Salem State University have begun in recent months, while a search at UNC-Chapel Hill is expected to begin soon, following Kevin Guskiewicz leaving the university to become the next president of Michigan State University.