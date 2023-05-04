NC child psychiatrist convicted of child porn, including secret video of a patient in NY

A federal jury in Charlotte convicted a child psychiatrist of child pornography charges Thursday, including secretly recording a teenage patient while he practiced in New York.

David Tatum, 41, faces a maximum combined sentence of 60 years in prison and a $750,000 fine after he was found guilty of three charges involving the production, possession and transport of pornography.

U.S. District Judge Ken Bell of Charlotte will sentence Tatum at a later date.

Tatum worked for Atrium Health from October 2021 until he was fired three months later. He was indicted and arrested in June 2022.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte, Tatum owned a collection of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.

He produced some of the content himself, secretly recording a minor who was undressing and showering in 2016 while Tatum lived and practiced in New York, prosecutors say.

That same year, Tatum surreptitiously recorded one of his New York patients during an outpatient visit, five days after the youth turned 18.

During his short time with Atrium, Tatum practiced at Outpatient Medication Services on Billingsley Road in Charlotte.

At the time of his arrest, Atrium said in a statement that it suspended Tatum, then fired him, after being contacted by the FBI. The statement added that the investigation had not revealed that Tatum had “any improper contact with or images of any of our patients.”

“We are deeply troubled that someone entrusted to heal and guide children could potentially be involved in such disturbing and unacceptable behavior,” Atrium’s statement said.