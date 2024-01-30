This NC community was named Zillow’s most popular retirement town

Pinehurst can now add another accolade to its resume: most popular retirement town.

The Village of Pinehurst in Moore County — which will host the 2024 U.S. Open golf tournament — ranked as the “most popular retirement town” in Zillow’s list of the most popular housing markets of 2023. Zillow defines a retirement town as one in which at least 33% “of the population is over the age of 65 and has no children or other relatives (other than a spouse) living in the home.”

“Pinehurst was the most popular retirement town among Zillow surfers in 2023, edging out Hilton Head Island, South Carolina,” Zillow said about the Sandhills community. “With warm climates and golf courses galore, it’s easy to see why both cities are popular for retirees.”

