NC cop accused of sexual assault is fired, arrested with child porn, chief says

An 11-year Mooresville Police patrol officer was arrested and fired, just days after a girl reported to police that he sexually assaulted her, Police Chief Ron Campurciani said on Wednesday.

Former officer Matthew Beebe, 37, was arrested at his home in Sherrills Ford on four counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Campurciani said at a news conference at police headquarters. The charges relate to what the chief called “kiddie porn” found on Beebe’s phone after his arrest.

Beebe was jailed under a $60,000 secured bond, police said. The arrest is a “black eye” on the department, Campurciani said.

Police are still investigating the girl’s allegations and expect to file charges related to assaults, the chief said.

Police have yet to check computers seized at Beebe’s home and expect more victims in the case, Campurciani said.

The chief said his investigators acted quickly when police learned of the allegations last Friday.

“The alleged actions of this individual do not reflect the mission, vision, and values of Mooresville Police Department and those of our community,” Campurciani said in a statement. “We understand that this impacts public trust of our department. However, we moved quickly and decisively to take action on these allegations.

“We are committed more than ever to serving and protecting our community,” the chief said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.