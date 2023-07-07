A NC couple accused of abusing their child has been on the run for months. They are now in custody

The search is over for a couple on the run accused of abusing their four-month-old baby.

Brandon Augustine and Mildred Chestnut were wanted on felony child abuse charges out of North Carolina back in March.

According to reports from WSOC, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they arrested the couple Thursday night.

The baby was at a hospital in Charlotte, N.C., and the pair claimed to police that the baby was injured in a minor car crash, but doctors told police that was not true.

Augustine’s mother said her son and his girlfriend developed flu-like symptoms and left the hospital.

Channel 2 Action News reported in April that the couple’s car had been found in Cobb County, more than 200 miles from the scene.

Not long after that, police realized the parents skipped town.

WSOC reports that CMPD did not say where the couple was at the time of the arrests.

Police said they were each charged with felony child abuse, inflicting serious injury.

